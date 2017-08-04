Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's kitty is full with several subject oriented movies like Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Padman and Gold. Recently, the first look of Padman and peppy title track of Toilet Ek Prem Katha are doing the rounds on social media.

Twinkle Khanna shared the first look and release date of Padman, which is her debut movie as a producer. The first look featured Akshay on a bicycle and the caption read: "Pad-up and get ready for MrsFunnybones Movies and R. Balki's Padman -April 13,2018 @akshaykumar @radhika_apte @sonamakapoor @kriarj."

The R Balki directorial also features Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. Padman is a biopic on the life of entrepreneur and Padma Shri awardee, Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented the machine that manufactures sanitary napkins at a low cost.

Before Padman, Akshay's movie Toilet Ek Prem Katha will hit the screens. Releasing on August 11, the movie is based on India's sanitation issue.

The makers of the flick have released the title track – Toilet Ka Jugaad. The peppy song stars Akshay in it and the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar. Akshay is seen singing and dancing in the quirky video.

With the song, he highlights the irony that India has reached Mars or climbed Mount Everest, but is still the world leader in open defecation.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha, which also features Divyendu Sharma, Sudhir Pandey, Shubha Khote and Anupam Kher. It tells the real life story of a woman who leaves her husband just days after their wedding when she finds out his home has no toilet.

Take a look at the song video here: