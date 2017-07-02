Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has become media's favourite as the Khiladi star has been making headlines now and then for a long time. The recent buzz is that his much awaited movie, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, has been copied from a short film.

According to DNA, a notice has been sent to Akshay's movie producers Viacom 18 Media by a Delhi-based legal firm Litmus Legal on behalf of Varanasi-based filmmaker and theatre artist Praveen Vyas.

"I sent a notice to the producers after I saw the trailer. It had striking resemblance to my short film. And at several instances it was frame to frame similar," Vyas told DNA.

Vyas and his lawyers have alleged that the film has copied the plot of his short film Manini. The notice sent by him states that Akshay's movie copied the story of his short film without giving him due credit, and hence the film must stop its promotional campaign.

However, Viacom denied the allegations made against them and said they would clarify their stand soon, DNA reported.

"At the outset, our client denies any and all allegations, statements and/or contentions made by your client in the said notice and further states that nothing shall be deemed to be admitted by reasons of non-traverse," Viacom said in a reply to the notice.

"We are in the process of collating information for our client to enable us to reply to the said notice. Our client (Viacom) seeks time to give detailed response to the said notice in due course," the reply added.

Watch the short film, Manini:

Watch Toilet Ek Prem Katha trailer here:

While the makers of Toilet Ek Prem Katha are facing these allegations, Akshay is busy shooting for his upcoming movie Gold. He has started the shooting for Reema Kagti's movie in London.

Akshay has shared the first look from the movie, which looks classy and vintage. The actor is seen in a pair of checkered trousers and waistcoat with a white shirt. The story is about how India won its first Gold medal in hockey after Independence.

Akshay posted a black and white photo with the caption: "Set out on a brand new journey, aiming for nothing less than #GOLD! Day 1 of Gold, need your love and best wishes as always :)."