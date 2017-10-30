A couple of days ago, Mallika Dua penned an open letter on Twitter addressing her infamous incident with Akshay Kumar on the sets of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge asking people "wouldn't the actor be offended if someone jokingly made sexist comments on his daughter saying,

Nitaara ji, aap bell bajaaiye main aapko bajaata hoon."

While Akshay is yet to comment on the issue, his wife Twinkle Khanna decided to take a stand for her husband and gave an apt reply to Mallika and her father Vinod Dua by addressing the controversy on the social media.

And now we stumbled upon a post on Vinod Dua's Facebook account, where he has written: "Ms.Twinkle Khanna responds to the laughter challenge controversy. It is a prosaic excuse from an embarrassed wife. Be that as it may, the point has been driven home. This chap will be careful in the future before making depraved statements like 'Mallika ji aap Bell bajao, mai aapko bajaata hoon'. We don't wish to pursue the matter any further." [sic.]

Let's see what Twinkle Khanna has to say about this. Is this matter really closed here?

Twinkle Khanna had hit back at Vinod Dua by referring to his Facebook post which was taken down hours after he shared on the platform and said, "It's a colloquial phrase that both men and women use — for instance, "I am going to bajao him/ her" or "I got bajaoed", Red FM even has a tagline 'Bajatey Raho' all without sexist connotations Mr Vinod Dua, Ms Dua's father, had written a post - it's been taken down now, stating, "I am going to screw this cretin Akshay Kumar". Should Mr Dua's statement also be taken literally or interpreted in context?"

"Words, especially humour has to be seen in its right context. I have always stood up for freedom within comedy including defending AIB's infamous roast on numerous occasions in the past and that is my stance even today, so kindly stop tagging me in this debate," she concluded.

For the uninitiated, Mallika Dua is no stranger to sexist jokes and adult humour. There are numerous videos of hers on YouTube where she can be seen using sex slangs and double meaning jokes.