Akshay Kumar, who is married to Twinkle Khanna, will reportedly have an extra marital affair with actress Sonam Kapoor. However, not in real life but in reel.

Akshay will soon be seen playing an interesting role in Padman. The movie is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, inventor of the machine that manufactures low-cost sanitary pads.

While Radhika Apte will be playing the role of Akshay's wife in the movie Padman, Sonam reportedly has an important part in the film. Akshay's character will be seen having an extra marital affair with Sonam's character, according to SpotboyE.

Directed by R Balki, Padman is one of the most anticipated movies, thanks to its unique concept and inspiring storyline. This is the first time Akshay and Radhika will feature together in a movie, while the actor had worked with Sonam in 2011 film Thank You.

Meanwhile, Akshay has been busy promoting his next movie Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, this movie is also based on a social issue. Also featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is inspired by Modi government's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

After Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Padman, he has Gold, 2.0 starring Rajinikanth, Crack, Mogul and an untitled project with Karan Johar.

Akshay is having a good time at the box office, giving back to back hits like Airlift, Rustom and Housefull 3.