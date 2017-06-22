Akshay Kumar and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-producer Neeraj Pandey reportedly had a big fallout while deciding on a major aspect of the movie.

It has been reported that the actor and producer had a major argument deciding on the company that should be given the distribution rights of the movie.

SpotboyE reported that while Akshay wanted Reliance Entertainment to have the overseas and domestic distribution rights of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Neeraj rooted for Viacom 18 for the same purpose.

The telephonic conversation on this argument suddenly heated up, and neither of them was willing to accept each other's opinion, the report added. Akshay and Neeraj are known to be best of friends, and the two had come up with box office hits like Baby, Rustom and Special 26.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see which company finally gets the distribution rights for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the movie is inspired from PM Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Akshay plays the character of a simple village man, who fights with the society for his wife, played by Bhumi Pednekar, to introduce a proper sanitary system in the area. Akshay is on cloud nine with back to back blockbusters.

After 2016 being a successful year for him, the actor is now all set to come up with some much-anticipated movies, including Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The trailer of the film had received a positive response from the viewers. The movie is slated to be released on August 11.