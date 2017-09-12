Ever since Kangana Ranaut made the term "nepotism" popular in Bollywood, the star kids have been targeted every now and then. Despite all the criticism, Salman Khan is now set to launch his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Akshay Kumar too is following the hunk's way.

Akshay will soon introduce his brother-n-law Karan Kapadia to the industry. The self-made actor is set to launch wife Twinkle Khanna's cousin in Tony D'Souza's production next year.

Karan is Dimple Kapadia's late sister Simple's son. The 24-year-old lad confirmed the news to Mid-Day and talked about Akshay's reaction when he got to know about Karan's career plans.

"They (Akshay and Dimple) didn't see it coming because I have always been an introvert. But, once I told them, they were extremely supportive. They both warned me that it won't be an easy journey ahead," Karan said.

"At the time, I was this chubby kid who thought I only had to lose weight and bagging films thereafter won't be too tough," he added.

Karan had apparently gone for auditions and had been rejected several times. "I have gone out there for auditions, I have been rejected and been told already by a few people that they don't see any spark in me," he told the daily.

Tony D'Souza too confirmed launching Karan: "Yes, we will make a film with Karan, but it is too early to say anything." We wish good luck to Karan and hope that his career goes like Akshay Kumar, not like his cousin Twinkle.

Take a look at a few photos of Karan Kapadia:

Meanwhile, Akshay is busy with his upcoming projects. After Toilet Ek Prem Katha, he will be next seen in R Balki's Padman. The Khiladi actor is currently shooting for a movie titled Gold. He will also appear in a Karan Johar production, which will reportedly be co-produced by Salman Khan.