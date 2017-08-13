Akshay Kumar in Toilet Ek Prem Katha
Akshay Kumar's Toilet-Ek Prem Katha has been winning the box office with excellent collection. The movie has been getting a good response from the audience for raising a civic issue. However, the film is also drawing flak for encouraging stalking.

Akshay's character is seen stalking Bhumi Pednekar's character in the song titled "Hans Mat Pagli" in Toilet-Ek Prem Katha. He is even seen secretly taking her pictures in the song video.

The manner of courtship did not go down well with a lot of people and many slammed the film for glorifying stalking.

Twitterati was vocal about the stalking scenes in Toilet-Ek Prem Katha. The netizens said the stalking sequence had hurt the film's content. Bhumi's character first abuses Akshay's character for stalking her in the movie. But later she is shown missing being stalked, and eventually, she also clicks his pictures secretly and ends up falling for him.

People opined such scenes glorify stalking, and can be a bad influence on masses. However, Akshay's fans defended the actor highlighting Bollywood movies with similar scenes.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Akshay said he personally believes stalking is wrong but it is just his character in the movie which has such mind-set who later transforms. However, he tried to downplay the issue by comparing the stalking to paparazzi clicking pictures of celebrities.

Check the song video and the tweets criticising Akshay and Toilet-Ek Prem Katha:

