Akshay Kumar, who is busy with back-to-back movies, is set to make his debut as a judge on the small screen with the comedy-based reality show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

The actor revealed the news on his Twitter handle along with the teaser. "Kya aapki comic timing perfect hai? Mujhe talaash hai aapke jaise best stand up comedian ki. #TheGreatIndianLaughterChallenge @StarPlus," he tweeted.

Fans of the Khiladi actor will surely be excited to see him on the judges' panel. Besides delivering power-packed stunts, Akshay is also known for his comic timing in films.

There are reports that his alleged ex-girlfriend and former co-star Raveena Tandon will also co-judge the comedy show with him. The Great Indian Laughter Challenge will be aired on Star Plus channel.

While this will be Akshay's first time as a judge, he had earlier hosted two seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi (2008 and 2009) and the dance reality show, Dare 2 Dance (2014).

Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for the release of his next Toilet: Ek Prem Katha during the Independence Day weekend and has recently completed the shoot for Padman, which is based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, a small town entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu, who invented cost-effective sanitary napkins to generate awareness in rural areas.

The actor has now started filming for Reema Kagti's Gold, which is the story of India's first Olympic medal win as a free nation in 1948 at the 14th Olympiad in London.