Akshay Kumar, who is riding high with back-to-back box office hits, turned 50 on Saturday, September 9. And on the eve of his birthday, the actor teased his fans with the poster of his upcoming film, Gold.

"Every cloud has a silver lining but with your love, my clouds got a lining of gold. As my age turns gold, here's the poster of a film close to my heart," Akshay tweeted along with the poster.

Akshay's latest outing Toilet-Ek Prem Katha turned out to be a blockbuster and besides Gold, the National Award winning actor, has a series of movies lined up for the year.

Below are his upcoming movies and shows:

2.0: 2.0 is an upcoming multi-lingual Indian science fiction film starring Rajinikanth. 2.0 is the sequel to 2010 Tamil film Enthiran and will see Akshay play the negative role. The film will release during Republic Day weekend in 2018.

Padman: Padman is Twinkle Khanna's maiden production venture and the shooting of the film is already over. Based on the life of Padma Shri awardee Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented the low-cost sanitary napkin-making machine, Padman will see Akshay play Arunachalam. The movie will release in April next year.

The Great Indian Laughter Challenge: The reality show will mark the actor's debut as a judge of the show. Last week, the promo of the comedy reality show was released where the Rustom actor was seen sporting a baby bump and delivering six babies, all of whom come into the world laughing.

Mogul: The movie will be a biopic on the life of music "mogul" Gulshan Kumar. To be directed by Subhash Kapoor, Mogul will go on floors towards the end of 2017 and will hit the theatres in 2018.

Crack: Akshay is teaming up with Neeraj Pandey for Crack. Rumour was doing the rounds that the film had been shelved. However, Akshay dismissed the reports, claiming that he is very much working on it.