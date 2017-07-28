There have been reports doing the rounds that Akshara Haasan has converted to Buddhism. But her father Kamal Haasan, who is a self-proclaimed atheist, is apparently clueless about it!

The social media was abuzz with the news that Akshara Haasan, during a media interaction, claimed that she had been getting attracted towards Buddhism. She is the second daughter of Kamal Haasan and Sarika.

Its teaching and principles impressed her after which she converted to Buddhism. On hearing the news of her conversion, her father and actor Kamal Haasan tweeted, "Hi. Akshu. Have you changed your religeon? Love you, even if you have. Love unlike religeon is unconditional. Enjoy life . Love- Your Bapu. [sic]"

Kamal Haasan's tweet has indirectly clarified that his daughter has not converted to Buddhism. He added that his love for her is unconditional irrespective of her religion.

Akshara Haasan, who is currently staying with her father in Chennai, is busy giving interviews to various publications ahead of the release of her Tamil debut, Vivegam, which stars Ajith and Kajal Aggarwal in the leads.

It is an international action thriller written and directed by Siruthai Siva. Major portions of the movie were shot in Europe and will hit the screens on 10 August.

Akshara Haasan made her acting debut in Bollywood film Shamitabh, which starred Dhanush. She has also worked as an assistant director for her father's upcoming film, Sabaash Naidu.