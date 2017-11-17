The second instalment of Aksar has released, and viewers are really missing the original trio — Emraan Hashmi, Dino Morea and Udita Goswami.

Director Ananth Narayan Mahadevan has made this erotic thriller starring Zareen Khan alongside two television actors – Gautam Rode and Abhinav Shukla.

The first show of Aksar 2 is over and people seem unimpressed by the flick. While some called it "erotic" and "seductive", a few criticised the storyline.

Aksar 2 is, unfortunately, clashing with Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu, which has garnered positive reviews from all quarters after its first show. It will be difficult for the Zareen-starrer to compete with Vidya's movie.

Viewers have praised the sexy avatar of Zareen from the movie. In fact, the two lead actors have also impressed them. However, the storyline appears to be a bit disappointing.

The first instalment of Aksar won millions of hearts and its songs were super duper hit. Thus, there were a lot of expectations from Aksar 2. This film's tracks are also good, but nothing compared to Emraan's movie.

The film has attracted the audience because of the steamy scenes as well. The intimate scenes are mostly between Zareen and Abhinav.

The movie revolves around Zareen's character named Sheena Roy. How Sheena becomes an integral part of many twists and turns in the movie is the crux of the story.

Take a look at the audience review here: