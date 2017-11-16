Emraan Hashmi had stolen several hearts along with Dino Morea and Udita Goswami in their 2006 movie, Aksar. Now, the second instalment, Aksar 2, is set to release this Friday (November 17).

It stars Zareen Khan as the lead actress alongside two television actors – Gautam Rode and Abhinav Shukla. Will this trio be able to impress everyone like Aksar's star cast?

Aksar 2 is, unfortunately, clashing with Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu, which has garnered positive reviews from critics. It will be difficult for Zareen-starrer to compete with Vidya's movie.

According to our prediction, Aksar 2 will have an opening worth Rs 1-2 crore. The growth in the numbers depends upon the reviews and word of mouth publicity.

The first instalment of Aksar won millions of hearts and its songs were super duper hit. Thus, there are a lot of expectations from Aksar 2.

However, the trailer got a lot of views. The film has attracted audience because of the steamy scenes. The trailer had already given a glimpse of it as well as the suspense quotient.

The intimate scene will be mostly of Zareen and Abhinav, not with Gautam. The movie revolves around Zareen's character named Sheena. How Sheena becomes the integral part of many twists and turns in the movie is the crux of the story.