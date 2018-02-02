Sorry ladies! But the handsome hunk of the television industry Gautam Rode is taken. The Saraswatichandra fame actor is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend and actress Pankhuri Awasthy just before the Valentine's Day.

Rode and Awasthy will get married on February 4 and 5 and the wedding preparations are on in full swing, BollywoodLife.com reported. The wedding will take place in Delhi, which is the hometown of Rode and Awasthy.

A few months back, Rode had announced his engagement to Awasthy. In January, they even went on a vacation to Thailand.

Rode and Awasthy met on the sets of Suryaputra Karn, which aired on Sony TV. Rode played the titular role, while Awasthy played the role of Draupadi. They fell in love during the shooting of the show and have been dating since then.

Last year, before they made it official, there were reports of their marriage, but Awasthy had denied it that time.

"No...I am not...This is not the right time to talk about it. When there is something that can be spoken about, I will definitely come out. Right now, there is nothing. And all that is...what can you comment on it," she told the website in 2017.

But now that the news is confirmed, we cannot be happier for Rode and Awasthy.

In January, actor Prateik Babbar got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Sanya Sagar. Babbar revealed to Mumbai Mirror that the engagement ceremony took place on the auspicious day of Basant Panchami, i.e. January 22.

"Sanya and I, along with our families, decided that something as pure as love should be solemnized on an auspicious day and what better day than Basant Panchami. She's the best partner I could have asked for. It didn't take me long to figure out that she was the one for me. I know it sounds clichéd, but I can't stop counting my blessings and thanking God for all the good that is happening in my life," Babbar told the tabloid.