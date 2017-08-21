Nagarjuna is set to reveal the title and first look of his son, actor Akhil Akkineni's next movie, directed by Vikram Kumar, today evening, 21 August.

Ever since Vikram Kumar announced the project, it has been creating a lot of buzz in the media. The fans of Akkineni family are eagerly waiting to know the details of the film. But the producers have kept them under wraps which only doubled up the filmgoers' curiosity.

It was reported that the first look of the film will be released on Nagarjuna's birthday, August 29, as a treat to the fans. Also, Nagarjuna is bankrolling the film under Annapurna Studios banner. Despite taking utmost care, a still from the film was allegedly leaked online last week.

On August 18, Akhil Akkineni finally revealed that he is set to give a big surprise for his fans. The young actor tweeted: "Don't know how n when but it did leak. We have nothing to hide from you:) trust me something bigger and better coming 21st Aug. Stay tuned!!"

A day later, Nagarjuna and his elder son Naga Chaitanya tweeted songs of their movies and asked the film goers to guess the title of Akhil's next film. Nagarjuna tweeted: "guess @AkhilAkkineni8 's next movie name hidden in this iconic song? Watch out for the 2nd clue by @chay_akkineni & @Samanthaprabhu2 tom"

Chaitanya wrote: "Guess the title for @AkhilAkkineni8 film .. its in the song .. love the title bro ! Can't wait for everyone to find out"

It was rumoured that the makers of Akhil's next film were considering two names like 'Malli Kaluddam' and 'Ekkada Ekkada Undo Taraka' for its title. But after seeing above mentioned songs, many film goers predicted that Hello would be the title of the movie.

This afternoon, Akhil Akkineni tweeted: "Me dear friends !!! Stay tuned we have the surprise coming very soon. In a matter of hours.... Can't wait for you to see it :) cheers !"

The film is a romantic action drama and it is the first Telugu film that has its action stunts shot on Metro Rail in Hyderabad. In this movie, Akhil Akkineni will be seen romancing director Priyadarshan's daughter Kalyani, who is making her debut as the leading lady.

