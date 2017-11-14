Amidst some emotional moments, actor-turned-producer Nagarjuna Akkineni is gearing up to begin the promotion of Akhil Akkineni's upcoming movie Hello, which is slated to hit screens on December 22.

It is an emotional week for the Akkineni family. The family is celebrating the marriage of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha and held a grand reception for colleagues in the industry on Sunday. On the other hand, the family was grief-stricken after a massive fire damaged Annapurna Studios on Monday.

Amidst this emotional situation, the Akkineni family is set to start the publicity and has plans to release its promos at 2 pm on Tuesday. Nagarjuna Akkineni‏ tweeted: "Hello my friends, it's been a emotional week!! We laughed and we cried and now we are ready to kickstart #Hello promotions this afternoon 2 pm."

On Monday, Akhil Akkineni had informed his followers on Twitter that he was set to bring some surprise for them. The young actor tweeted: "HELLO! And now it's about that time to show you guys what We've been upto. Stay tuned tomorrow for a little surprise:))))). #Helloondec22nd."

Later, when the fire broke out at Annapurna Studios, Akhil Akkineni tweeted: "Unfortunately there was a fire accident in Annapurna studios this evening. Fortunately it was contained and no one was injured. Thank god."

This morning, Akhil Akkineni once again took to his Twitter account and wrote: "GOOD MORNING and HELLO! Stay tuned today at 2 pm. Excited to start showing you what we've been upto :) #HelloOnDec22."

Hello is touted to be an action film written and directed by Vikram Kumar of Manam fame and produced by Nagarjuna under the banner Annapurna Studios. Akhil Akkineni is playing the hero in the film and Kalyani Priyadarshan appears as his love interest. Anup Rubens is composing music for the movie, while PS Vinod handles cinematography.