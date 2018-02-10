Actor Akhil Akkineni, who suffered a setback with the failure of Hello, is gearing up for his next movie. Son of actor Nagarjuna reportedly wants to work with Ram Gopal Varma in his upcoming film.

Akhil Akkineni made his acting debut with the big-ticket film Akhil: The Power of Jua, which bombed at the box office. He took close to two years to come up with his next film Hello, which also turned out to be a disaster at the box office which failed to give him the much-needed recognition as an actor. He is now desperately looking for a good script to make his mark on the BO.

It is rumoured that Ram Gopal Varma's assistant Manju recently narrated a story to Akhil Akkineni and the latter is impressed with it. But the actor wants RGV to direct it. Having agreed, the director has recently shot a small teaser.

"RGV asked one of his assistants Manju to narrate a story to Akhil, which the actor liked and asked RGV to direct. RGV told Akhil that he is only looking after the project and that his assistant would be directing it. But Akhil wanted him to direct it. And RGV finally agreed," a source told Deccan Chronicle.

Ram Gopal Varma is now busy with the filming of Akhil's father Nagarjuna in a cop thriller, which is currently being shot in Mumbai. After wrapping this film, he is likely to start working on Akhil's next. "Once RGV wraps up his film with Nagarjuna, he will move on to Akhil's film," added the source.

However, Ram Gopal Varma to has suffered a huge setback in his career with all his recent movies bombing at the box office. The director has pinned a lot of hopes on his upcoming movie with Nagarjuna. He recently tweeted, "It was @iamnagarjuna who kick started me with my debut film SHIVA ..and after all these years I really needed a second KICK ON MY BUTT . ..Release Date and title to be announced soon."

Nagarjuna Akkineni‏ responded, "What are friends for my friend!! Kick ready " In reply to him, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "Hey Nag all your fans are anyway waiting to kick me if I don't deliver a big hit with u ...So u please reserve your kicks for the villains in our film and let ur fans reserve their kicks for me "