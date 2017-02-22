Akkineni Nagarjuna and industrialist GVK Reddy's families have reportedly called off the wedding of actor Akhil Akkineni and Shriya Bhupal, who were scheduled to get married in Rome, Italy in May.

Akhil Akkineni and Shriya Bhupal had been dating each other for over two years and had the consent of their families to take their relationship to the next level. They got engaged at a lavish ceremony in Hyderabad in December 2016 and their engagement was the talk of the town. Both their families had then decided to host a destination wedding ceremony in Rome in Italy in May.

Soon after their engagement, Akkineni Nagarjuna and GVK Reddy's families reportedly went busy with preparations for their wedding. They sent out invitations to their relatives and close friends in business, politics and film industry. Over 700 guests were to attend their marriage and some of them had already booked air tickets and lodging for this grand wedding event.

But sources close to Akkineni Nagarjuna and GVK Reddy's families say that they sent out messages to guests last Saturday requesting them to cancel their air tickets. They have not stated any reason for it. This development has led to speculations that the wedding of Akhil Akkineni and Shriya Bhupal has been called off.

"Messages went out last Saturday to guests to cancel their programme. No reason was given. Those who were about to book tickets were advised not to go ahead. Even the tickets booked by both families have been cancelled," the New Indian Express quoted the source as saying.

The sources say that everything was fine till last week and that the cancellation was a last minute decision. Leading industrialists, politicians and celebs from Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi film industries were invited for the big fat wedding of Akhil Akkineni and Shriya Bhupal.

"A lot of preparations were made and everything was in place. Hotels and resorts were also booked," the sources added.