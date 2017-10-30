Bigg Boss 11 contestants Priyank Sharma and Akash Dadlani made headlines after they got into a heavy argument that ended with a physical fight where the former slapped the latter. Now, it seems like Bigg Boss viewers will once again witness a confrontation between the two rivals in

tonight's episode.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, viewers saw how Priyank was in tears when Salman Khan blasted him for revealing personal details of Arshi. He was later consoled by his friends Hina Khan and Luv Tyagia and he agreed to not speak anymore about personal details. However, his enemy and rival Akash Dadlani enjoyed to the fullest watching Priyank being thrashed by Salman on the show.

Akash, who was sitting on the dining table with other inmates, started provoking and mocking Priyank by loudly singing a song in the house. Priyank, who was busy cleaning his room, couldn't keep his calm and confronted Akash for his humiliating antics. Luv Tyagi and Benafsha Soonawala also joined Priyank and started yelling at the top of their voices.

Watch the video below to see what happened next:

It's Akash vs Priyank once again! What happens next? Find out tonight at 10:30pm! #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/wW0dDz0B3a — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 30, 2017

On the other hand, Shilpa Shinde lost her temper in the house after Salman showered his razorsharp words on Priyank who dug out Arshi Khan's past Pune and Goa scandals. The former Angoori Bhabhi, who was upset to see Priyank cry on the show, questioned why Arshi Khan was never questioned for all the abusive things she has said in the past.

Going by the current scenario, it is clear that Priyank and Akash still share cold vibes with each other and it is expected to get only worse in the days to come.