Akai was once a name to reckon with in the Indian consumer electronics space. The Japanese company gave India many iconic symbols such as the Akai Bush premium music system, but couldn't keep up with the increasing competition from other players such as Samsung and Sony. And now Akai wants to revive its glory days and give its competition a run for their money with its latest diwali offering.

Akai India has added another product to its consumer electronics portfolio by launching its first 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV in India just in time for Diwali. The consumer electronics company, which is run by Hometech Digital Pvt Ltd, in India seems to have got the pricing right by launching the large-screen TV at a very competitive price of Rs. 59,990, while ULTRA HD LED TVs with similar specs from other manufacturers cost upwards of Rs.80,000.

The 50-inch ULTRA HD Smart LED TV is Akai India's first big-ticket launch this year after it re-entered the market in October last year. Akai has been in the consumer electronics industry for more than eight decades and is one of the most recollectable brands among its large consumer base. The company plans to expand its footprint in India and become one of the top 5 consumer electronics brands by 2020.

Commenting on the launch, Akai India Director, Anurag Sharma said, "India has the world's third largest television market. As per the global trends, consumers are moving more towards the large screen TVs and companies keep on upgrading technology and along with that there has been a visible change in purchasing power in India, with all these factors, consumers are able to change their TV sets every 4-5 years. We are extensively vouching on this trend across both tier I and II cities and have kept a competitive price point wherein the consumers will be able to upgrade their TV viewing experience to a whole new level."

Akai India currently offers a wide-range of products ranging from televisions, to washing machines and air conditioners to home appliances and other consumer durables. Akai's current line-up of LED TVs starts at 24-inches and now with the launch of the 50-inch UHD Smart LED TV, Akai hopes to attract the urban buyer with its aggressive pricing.

"With this launch we have now all the models starting from 24 inch to 50 inch. We have also tried to capture the growing urban population through our offerings in smart range. This has made us ready for the upcoming festival season where we expect good sales," he added.

Moving on to the key features of the TV, the AKAI 50-inch ULTRA HD TV features a sleek design in keeping with the trend in the industry for large screen TVs. It has 1.5GB of RAM on board and 8GB internal storage, which Akai claims no other product in the segment offers.

The Akai 50-inch UHD LED TV can display 16.7 million colors and comes with a high-performance A+ Grade panel that provides uncompromised resolution, accurate color reproduction and a high contrast ratio for a redefined viewing experience. The audio-output is enhanced using Akai's Turbo Sound Engine. There are two USB ports for plugging in USB data cables or pen-drives.

The large-screen TV is also future-proof in that it comes with the latest version of Android TV with Akai's custom App Store on board. The in-built Akai Store gives consumers access to various apps and entertainment content on demand. The new TV's feature-list also includes in-built internet and Wi-Fi connectivity that allows consumers to surf through the internet, watch videos on demand, play games on the app store and stay connected on social media.