Malayalam actor Aju Varghese, who began his acting career with Vineeth Sreenivasan's debut directorial venture, Malarvadi Arts Club, has become an inevitable artiste of Mollywood. The comedian, who was last seen in the campus thriller Ore Mukham, celebrates his 32nd birthday on Wednesday, January 11.

Aju's existence in movies

The Mollywood industry has been facing a huge loss since the major accident met by the versatile actor Jagathy Sreekumar in 2010. However, his absence is said to have been replaced by Aju, as he is making his presence felt in almost all the blockbusters in Malayalam, just like the audience loved seeing Jagathy in many superhit films. From the 2010 movie, Malarvadi Arts Club, to the recent release, Ore Mukham, the young actor has proved how well he can handle comedy roles with ease.

Aju has also acted in few short films like Oru Kutty Chodyam, Yellow Pen, Oru Thundu Padam, Unnimoolam and Halwa, which opened to positive response from the audience.

Apart from acting, Aju has also assisted his close friend Vineeth Sreenivasan for the family entertainer Jacobinte Swargarajyam, which has been emerged as one of the biggest grossers in 2016. He had also made a cameo appearance in the Nivin Pauly-starrer along with his twin kids Evan and Juana. He will be next seen in Midhun Manuel Thomas' comedy entertainer Alamara with Sunny Wayn.

Best movies of Aju

In a career spanning six years, Aju has starred in as many as 60 projects in Malayalam, and interestingly, majority of them have performed well at the box office, making him the lucky charm of Mollywood. Some of the movies that helped him recognised as an actor include, Malarvadi Arts Club, Thattathin Marayathu, Punyalan Agarbattis, Om Shanti Oshaana, Vellimoonga, Ormayundo Ee Mukham, Oru Vadakkan Selfie, Kunjiramayanam, Su.. Su... Sudhi Vathmeekam, Peruchazhi, Adi Kapyare Kootamani, Two Countries, Ann Maria Kalippilaanu, Pretham, Oppam and Kochavva Paulo Ayyappa Coelho, among others.

Aju's social media presence

If asked, "who is the most active celebrity in Malayalam on social media", undoubtedly the answer would be Aju Varghese. Apart from sharing the news on his own movies, he is good at promoting the movies of his friends and co-stars. He is always seen sharing the audience reviews of movies through his Facebook page, even if he is not part of the projects.

Once popular troll group, International Chalu Union (ICU) had posted a meme using the actor's photo, while extending "sincere thanks to all the online promoters" as seen in the opening credit of movies. Taking it in a positive way, Aju himself shared it on his social media page and wrote: "I don't feel ashamed to see this. I will try my maximum to promote my films as well my friends' movies, only if it is a good movie. I will never cheat my audience [translated from Malayalam]."

Aju as a family man

Aju, who got married to Augustina in February 2014, is blessed with four kids - twins Juvana and Evan born on October 28, 2014 and twin boys Jake and Luke, born on September 30, 2016. The birth of Jake and Luke made big headlines and was heavily trolled on social media as Aju is the only actor in Malayalam to have two pairs of twin kids.

Celebrity wishes

Many celebs, including Nivin Pauly, Sunny Wayn, Asif Ali, with whom Aju has shared the screenspace in many movies, have wished the comedian the greetings of his special day via their social media pages.

