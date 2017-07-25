MKS Talkies has bagged the distribution rights of two biggies. Yes, it has acquired the Australia-New Zealand theatrical rights of Vijay's Mersal and Ajith Vivegam. The company announced the news in two separate posts on Twitter.

The deals were reportedly struck recently and MKS Talkies have paid fancy amounts for the rights of both Mersal and Vivegam, say sources. However, it has to be noted that the market for the Tamil movies is not as big as the US, the UK or Malaysia.

Vivegam

Siruthai Siva's Vivegam is an international spy thriller made with a huge budget. After directing Veeram and Vedalam, Siruthai Siva has directed Ajith again in the film that has Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan in the female leads.

The shooting of Vivegam has been completed and the post-production works are underway. The audio and trailer will be released in the days to come. The Tamil flick will hit the screens on 10 August.

Mersal

Vijay's Mersal is an action thriller in which Ilayathalapathy has enacted three different roles. Atlee Kumar, who directed him in Theri, has collaborated with the actor again for the Tamil film, produced by Sri Thenandal Films.

The shooting of Mersal, which took off in February, is nearing its completion. If online reports are to go by, it will be wrapped up by the end of this month. The makers will get a good time to work on post-production works.

Mersal, which has Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen in the female leads, will hit the screens during Diwali. Before the film's release, the makers plan to unveil the audio and trailer in a grand event on August 20.