It is official now. The first teaser of much-awaited Tamil movie Vivegam will be released on May 1 coinciding with Ajith's 46th birthday. Producer TG Thiyagarajan has confirmed the news.

It was initially reported that the the first teaser of Vivegam would be unveiled on 1 May, but of late there were speculations that the promotional video would not be revealed as the film unit was busy with the shooting in Europe.

Reports claimed that the teaser would arrive only in the second half of May. Putting an end to the speculations, TG Thiyagarajan has confirmed that the teaser will be a birthday treat to his fans by Ajith.

The fans of Ajith, who have been desperately waiting for the release of Vivegam teaser, are happy with the latest development and have welcomed the news on Twitter. They are now creating trend using multiple hash tags.

Vivegam hit the floors in August and the first schedule of shooting commenced in Europe. The team has completed a few schedules and it is now busy with the last segment of filming.

The movie marks the third union of Siruthai Siva with Ajith, who enacts the character of a spy. They earlier collaborated in Veeram and Vedalam. Sathyajyothi Films is bankrolling the flick which has Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan playing the female leads.

Vivegam features Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Rajendran and others in the cast. The film has Anirudh's music, Vetri's cinematography and Ruben's editing. The Tamil flick will hit the screens in June.