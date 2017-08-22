Ajith's Vivegam is set for a big release in Karnataka. The Tamil movie is being distributed by Brunda Associates, which has reportedly shelled out over Rs 5 crore for the theatrical rights of the Siruthai Siva-directorial movie.

Talking to International Business Times (IB Times), Bhopal Reddy from the distribution company said, "Vivegam will be out in 70-80 screens in Karnataka. Kollywood market is not as huge as Tollywood market here. Hence, this screen count is quite a big number for a Tamil film,"

In Bangalore alone, Vivegam is releasing in over 40 screens and it will simultaneously release in parts of Karnataka like Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi and other places, the distributor adds.

It may be recalled that Brunda Assosicates had previously distributed Ajith's Mankatha way back in 2011 and had made good profits.

The advance booking has been started and met with good response. "People have responded well and the tickets are selling like hotcakes," a manager from a leading single screen told IB Times.

"We are expecting a fantastic opening. Generally, his movies have done well in the opening weekends. If the content is good, the collections have remained stable and the success of Vivegam too depends on this factor," Bhopal Reddy confidently adds.

The trade analysts say that Ajith commands a good market in Karnataka and Vivegam would create new records following the increase in ticket rates in single screens after the implementation of Goods and Service Tax.

Ajith's Vivegam is an international spy thriller, written and directed by Siruthai Siva. The director had already given hits before for the actor in the form of Veeram and Vivegam. The duo is now aiming for a hat-trick.