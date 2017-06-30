After shooting the movie for close to 11 months, the Vivegam team has finally wrapped up the shooting. The last portion was filmed in Serbia.

Director Siruthai Siva has posted a picture, which is apparently a sign of the completion of the shooting. He wrote, "Sai sai in serbia [sic]." Now, sources have confirmed that the shooting was wrapped up on Thursday, June 29, and the film unit will return to India shortly.

The filming was kick-started in August 2016 and it has been majorly shot in Europe. The shooting was delayed due to multiple reasons and the team put in extra efforts to finish off the filming by the end of June.

Now, the Vivegam unit will move on to the post-production works. The dubbing, VFX works and editing will start in the days to come.

Meanwhile, the makers have planned to release the songs from the movie one after the other in July. The first track titled Surviva was released last month and took music lovers by a storm.

Vivegam is an international spy thriller in which Ajith plays the role of an investigating officer. The story involves a crime that occurs in Tamil Nadu and the hero, who wants to get to the root of the issue, investigates the case, which takes him to Europe.

The movie is written and directed by Siruthai Siva. The Sathya Jyothi Films production stars Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan in female leads, while Vivek Oberoi will be seen in key roles.

It will be released in the second week of August.