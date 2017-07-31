Ajith's forthcoming movie Vivegam has been cleared by the regional censor board. The movie has bagged 'U' certificate with only minor cuts.

Last week, the makers of Vivegam submitted the movie for certification through online mode and it was viewed by the board members on Monday, 31 July. Sources say that the outcome has impressed the members and they wished success to the team.

The release date of Vivegam will be announced shortly. However, the buzz is that the movie will most likely be released on August 10.

Vivegam is an international spy thriller written and directed by Siruthai Siva. Ajith plays the role of an investigating officer and Kajal Aggarwal enacts the role of his wife. Akshara Haasan will be seen in a key role and her character has been kept as a surprise package to the audience.

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has done an important role but it is not the role of a villain. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander while Vetri handled the cinematography. Ruben is the editor.

The forthcoming movie marks the third collaboration of Siruthai Siva with Ajith after Veeram and Vedalam. Meanwhile, the trailer is likely to be out in the next few days.

Vivegam, which is bankrolled by Sathyajyothi Films, hit the floors in August 2016 and has been majorly shot in Europe.