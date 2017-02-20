Ajith's Vivegam has been voted the most expected Tamil film of 2017. It has beaten the other biggies like Vijay 61, Rajinikanth's Enthiran 2 aka 2.0, SS Rajamouli's Bahubali 2 and Vikram's forthcoming movie Dhruva Natchathiram.

Dhruva Natchathiram – 5th place

A poll conducted by a Tamil TV channel has produced a surprising result. In the top five most expected films of 2017, Vikram's Dhruva Natchathiram directed by Gautham Menon is ranked at fifth place. The movie has generated a lot of buzz with its posters and a teaser. Chiyaan's salt-and-pepper look has remained one of the major attractions in the flick.

Baahubali 2 aka Baahubali – The Conclusion – 4th place

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali – The Beginning was one of the biggest hits at the Tamil Nadu box office in 2015. The movie, starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia, had garnered highly positive reviews. Now, all eyes are on this film, which will be out on April 28.

Enthiran 2 aka 2.0 – 3rd place

Rajinikanth and Shankar have united again for 2.0, which is apparently the sequel to their earlier blockbuster Enthiran – The Robot. The movie is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Akshay Kumar along with Amy Jackson are in important roles. This multilingual film is in the third position.

Vijay 61 – 2nd place

Vijay has collaborated with Atlee Kumar again in his 61st film. The shooting of the film is underway in Chennai. It is a mega-budget project for which KV Vijayendra Prasad, the writer of Baahubali series, has written the story. Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha are the two female leads. It has managed to find the second place in the survey.

Ajith's Vivegam aka Thala 57 – 1st place

Ajith's Vivegam is the most awaited Tamil film of the year as per the poll. The movie has garnered maximum votes and emerged victorious in the survey. The movie marks the third union of Ajith with Siruthai Siva.