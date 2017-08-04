The audio of the much-awaited movie Vivegam will be out on August 7. Music director Anirudh Ravichander has formally announced the news on Twitter. He has also revealed the complete songs list from the upcoming Ajith movie.

The album comprises of seven tracks belonging to different genres. It has energetic songs which are high on energy. So far, three singles like Surviva, Thalai Viduthalai and Kadhalaada have been released online and met with good response.

The audio predominantly is targeted at the youth and it is likely to strike a chord with them, considering three tracks have become chartbusters already.

Raja Kumari, Shashaa Tirupati, Namratha, Pooja, MM Manasi, Poorvi Koutish, Pradeep Kumar, Harish Swaminathan, Mali Manoj and Yogi B have sung the songs for the album. Anirudh himself has lent his voice for a couple of tracks.

However, the audio of Vivegam will be launched directly online and there is no plan to unveil the album in a grand function like all the Ajith's previous movies. The actor has a policy of not attending any promotional events of his movies as he wants the movie to do the talking on its own.

Vivegam marks the third union of Ajith with Siruthai Siva. Their previous movies like Veeram and Vedalam had turned out to be hits. Hence, there is a mammoth expectation riding on the film.

Siruthai Siva's Vivegam is a spy thriller in which Ajith plays the role of an investigating officer. Kajal Aggarwal plays his wife and Vivek Oberoi will be seen as his friend. Akshara Haasan enacts an important character in the flick, which will hit the screens in August.