Ajith Kumar's hit movie Veeram is now being remade in Kannada. And, Sandalwood star Darshan is stepping into the shoes of Thala in the upcoming flick to be directed by MD Sridhar.

The Veeram remake will be 50th movie of Darshan. Sarvantrayami, which will be directed by the actor's brother and director Dinakar, was supposed to be the landmark movie of the Challenging Star. But, this movie has been delayed and the Majestic star has now decided to do the Tamil remake.

Speaking to Bangalore Mirror, Dinakar said that his other commitments consumed a lot of time and this forced him to delay Sarvantrayami. He also said that they have roped in MD Sridhar to direct the actor's 50th movie.

Darshan's friends from Mysuru are producing the Veeram remake. Auditya and Srujan Lokesh are being considered for other key roles in the flick.

Veeram tells the story of five brothers, who often get involved in brawls with their rivals and the story takes a twist when the elder brother (played by Ajith) falls in love with a girl, whose father hates violence.

The hero wins the heart of this girl and impresses her family by concealing his real identity. What happens when the truth is out is the best part of the film.

Veeram had the right mix of action, comedy and sentiments. Ajith's natural charisma and compelling story backed with regular commercial elements had impressed the Kollywood audience.

It is to be noted that the movie is also being remade in Telugu as Katamarayudu, which stars Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan in the leads.