Ajith's Tamil movie Veeram is finally going to be remade in Hindi. The Bollywood version has reportedly been titled Land of Lungi, and Akshay Kumar will step into the shoes of Thala.

DNA reports that Sajid Nadiadwala is producing Land of Lungi, which will be directed by Farhad. This will be Akshay's first South remake since Gabbar is Back.

The reports on a Veeram remake had been doing rounds since the release of the Tamil version. Rumours were rife that Salman Khan and his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail would star in the film.

However, the speculations were never closer to the reality as there was no official confirmation from any side about the Bollywood version of Veeram.

Akshay Kumar has starred in many South remakes over the years, including Holiday (a remake of the Tamil film Kaththi) and Rowdy Rathore (a remake of Vikramarkudu).

Veeram has already been remade in Telugu titled Katamarayudu, with Pawan Kalyan in the lead. It is reportedly being remade in Kannada now.

Veeram tells the story of five brothers who are often involved in brawls. Their story takes a turn when the elder brother (played by Ajith) falls in love with a girl whose father hates violence.

The hero wins the heart of his girl and impresses her family by concealing his real identity. What happens when the truth comes out is the best part of the film.

Veeram had the right mix of action, comedy and drama. Ajith's natural charisma and the compelling story backed by commercial elements had impressed the Kollywood audience.