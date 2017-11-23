The name of Ajith's 58th movie, which was referred to as Thala 58 till date, has been surprisingly announced on Thursday, November 23. Viswasam is the name of the film bankrolled by Sathyajyothi Films and directed by Siruthai Siva.

Ajith's manager Suresh Chandra announced the news on Twitter: "The title of Ajith kumar's next film is "viswasam" announced.@SathyaJyothi_ @viswasamthemov @DoneChannel1. [sic]"

Normally, the names of big films are revealed at the later stage of shooting. Surprisingly, Sathya Jyothi Films has announced the title even before the movie went on floors. Viswasam marks the production house's second collaboration with Ajith after Vivegam.

It also unites Siruthai Siva with the actor for the fourth time after Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam. The interesting part of the story is that the names of all the four films start with the letter V.

If the latest buzz is to be believed, Ajith will once again play a cop in Siruthai Siva's film. The duo had taken up a variety of subjects for all their three ventures. Their first movie Veeram was set against a rural backdrop and Thala was seen in a veshti-clad avatar.

The second movie, Vedalam, was a urban revenge drama in which Ajith played the role of a taxi driver. Their third venture, Vivegam, was an international espionage thriller where Thala was seen as a former member of counter-terrorism squad.

However, it is not clear whether Ajith plays an honest cop or a corrupt officer, like in Mankatha, in their fourth project. The actor had also donned khakhi in films like Anjaneya and Yennai Arindhaal too.