The first look of Ajith's Vivegam, which was earlier known as Thala 57, garnered contrasting views from netizens. While fans were bowled over by the actor's six-pack abs, one section of viewers called it a 'fake' and a work of Photoshop.

Vivegam aka Thala 57 first look review: Shah Rukh Khan, Rana Daggubati, Sivakarthikeyan and other celebs in awe of Ajith's poster

Ajith has flaunted his chiselled body in the first look with tag line – believe in yourself. Cutting across all the language barriers, celebrities and people have lauded the actor for his hard work. Shah Rukh Khan, Rana Daggubati, Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan and several other celebrities have shared positive words about the first look.

But a section of audience expressed their scepticism over the actor's six-pack abs as they feel that it could be a Photoshop creation. They feel that it is a doctored look created through the editing software although there is no basis for the accusation.

Normally, makers publicise whenever an actor puts so much of effort for physical transformation. In this case, Ajith's look took fans by a surprise as there was no hint about Thala displaying six-pack abs in Vivegam.

However, a source close to the team has told a website that it is not a fake look and Ajith has worked really hard to get this physique. Nonetheless, the makers are yet to open up on the issue.

The first look of Vivegam along with the title was revealed on Thursday, February 2. The actor's look has gone viral among netizens and become the talk of the town.

Currently, the shooting is underway in Chennai and the team will head to Europe soon. The Siruthai Siva-directorial has Akshara Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal in the female leads.