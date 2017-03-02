Ajith's Sathyadev IPS- the dubbed Kannada version of Tamil movie, Yennai Arindhaal- is unlikely to be released on March 3. The anti-dubbing groups are apparently creating hurdles for its release in Karnataka.

The movie was supposed to release in 60 screens across Karnataka and was billed as the first big movie to be dubbed into Kannada in decades. Sources say the single screen theatres, which had initially agreed to run Sathyadev IPS, have now backed out.

Krishne Gowda, who has acquired the dubbing rights of Sathyadev IPS, is now trying hard to release the movie on the promised date. Apparently, the film is facing the heat of anti-dubbing groups in Bengaluru.

Vatal Nagraj from Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha is spearheading the movement against dubbed movies. On Tuesday, he threatened to burn down theatres, which support dubbed movies in Karnataka. Actor Jaggesh, who was in the press meet, echoed the same views and claimed that the dubbed movie culture is not good for the industry as "thousands of technicians will go jobless."

Interestingly, Jnanpith awardee Girish Karnad has also opposed the idea of dubbed movies. "I do not like my own movies being dubbed into other languages. I am okay with remakes, but not dubbing," Oneindia Kannada quoted him as saying.

A host of Sandalwood celebrities have requested people not to encourage dubbed movies. Sadhu Kokila, Sharan, Akul Balaji, Anirudh, Prajwal Devaraj and many others are rallying against such practises.

There has been an unofficial ban on dubbing in Kannada since 1960s with the backing of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) took up the case a few years ago following the complaint filed by the Grahakara Okkuta. It had overturned the ban calling it "illegal."

The CCI also slapped fines on the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), Karnataka Television Association (KTVA) and the Kannada Film Producers Association (KFPA) for preventing the release of dubbed films and television serials in Kannada.