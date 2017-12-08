Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's next movie Viswasam, which is also known as Thala 58 was launched on Thursday, December 7. Thala is said to be flaunting a new look in the Siva directorial and a photo featuring the same is doing rounds on the social media.

Ajith spotted at Aathvik school | Ajith's new look for Viswasam movie

Ajith Kumar and director Siva have churned out three big hits like Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam. They are teaming up for the fourth time and interestingly, the title of their fourth movie also starts from the letter 'V'. This forthcoming Tamil movie has reportedly been titled Viswasam.

Viswasam is bankrolled by Sathyajyothi Films banner and its makers held an opening ceremony on Thursday. Ajith Kumar was not present at the pooja function, which witnessed the presence of director Siva and other members of the film unit. A photo featuring them is creating a buzz on Twitter.

Ajith Kumar is said to start its regular shoot from January 2018. Surendhar MK, a journalist from Tamil Nadu, tweeted: "#Thala #Ajith's #Viswasam team gearing up for the shooting. On floors from January 2018. Pooja reportedly held yesterday. @directorsiva, @AntonyLRuben @vetrivisuals there."

Thala has preferred to flaunt his original white hair in his last four movies. But the actor was spotted with brown hair at the school event of his son Aadvik. Some photos of the event showing Ajith Kumar are now going viral on the social media and many of his fans think this is the hairstyle he will sport in Viswasam.

Ramesh Bala‏, an observer of Tamil film industry posted a couple of pictures showing his new hairstyle and wrote: "#Thala #Ajith has coloured his hair black.. As he prepares for #Viswasam U can expect #ThaaruMaaru look "

If we are to go by the buzz in the industry, the makers of Viswasam are in talks with Anushka Shetty for the female lead. The actress was seen with Ajith in Yennai Arindhaal and their chemistry has struck a chord with audiences. If everything goes well, she will be once again romance Thala.