Boney Kapoor, the husband of yesteryear sensation Sridevi, is reportedly getting ready to venture into South Indian film industry. The producer is making his entry by producing the film which will star none other than Ajith.

The buzz is that Boney Kapoor in association with Zee Studio is producing Ajith's next movie. There are some unconfirmed reports that claim the production house is getting the dates of Ajith for his next film. The upcoming flick is said to be written and directed by Siruthai Siva again.

Ajith shares a warm relationship with Sridevi ever since they worked together in English Vinglish. This friendship might be one of the reasons that could have helped Boney to seal a deal with the actor, who is fondly called as Thala by his fans.

Siruthai Siva has already directed Ajith thrice in films. However, the official confirmation is awaited.

Recently, there were reports that AM Rathnam was bankrolling the film, which is presently being referred to as 'Thala 58.'

Many filmmakers in the last one year have thrown their hats into the ring to direct Ajith. Directors like Vishnuvardhan and AR Murugadoss too have approached the actor. It was said that Vishnuvardhan was on the verge of collaborating with Ajith once again for a historical film.

But it seems to be Siva, who has turned lucky for the fourth time in a row. Nonetheless, the reports remain speculations until one of the two parties formally announce their plans.

Vivegam Box Office

The business of Ajith's Vivegam has slowed down at the Tamil Nadu box office. The movie is estimated to have grossed over Rs 70 crore and the Chennai centre alone has contributed over Rs 9 crore.