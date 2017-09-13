Ajith, who is recovering a shoulder surgery he sustained recently, will be out of action for at least three months. But it has not stopped him from planning future projects.

The latest buzz on social media indicates that he will collaborate with none other than Shankar.

Rumours are rife that Shankar is planning to direct Ajith in Mudhalvan 2. The movie, which is currently referred to as Thala 58, will be bankrolled by AM Rathnam, who had earlier produced the actor's movies like Veeram and Yennai Arindhaal.

Anirudh Ravichander, who has composed music for Ajith's films like Vedalam and Vivegam, has been signed on to compose the songs for the this upcoming flick.

However, the Behindwoods website has come out with another report claiming this is a baseless rumour. In fact, the portal states that the duo never discussed about collaborating for Mudhalvan 2.

Siruthai Siva had revealed during the promotions of Vivegam that he might team up with Ajith again, although he was not sure whether the project would take off immediately.

Latest reports claim that that film will hit the floors in January and will be shot in a short time.

On the other hand, Shankar is busy with his upcoming Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 aka Enthiran 2, which will hit the screens worldwide on 26 January, 2018.

Vivegam's Performance at Box Office

Vivegam, which was released on August 24, has done decent business at the Tamil Nadu box office.

It has earned around Rs 69 crore so far, and is likely to surpass Ajith's previous best record of Rs 76.9 crore, set by Vedalam.