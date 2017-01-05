The confusion surrounding Ajith's next movie is unlikely to come to end anytime soon as the name of yet another filmmaker has started doing the rounds. Well, SP Jananathan is the latest director to be linked with the actor's next film.

Ajith's Veeram being remade in Kannada; Darshan to star in the Sandalwood flick

As per the buzz, SP Jananathan met Ajith a couple of months ago and had discussions with the actor. They have apparently discussed a few stories and one of the subjects has been approved by the star, who is popularly known as Thala.

SP Jananathan is known for making message-oriented movies and his notable works are Purambokku Engira Podhuvudamai, Iyarkai, E and Peranmai. It will be interesting to see whether the duo joins hands for a socially-relevant subject or not.

However, nothing has been finalised yet. Many big filmmakers, including AR Murugadoss have met the actor in the recent times and narrated stories. Some trusted media houses also reported that Ajith has a strong chance of teaming up with Vishnuvardhan for a historical film. But all those reports have just remained rumours.

Coming to Ajith's latest film, referred to as Thala 57, the shooting of the flick is making steady progress. The last schedule was in Bulgaria. The team is currently on a short break and is expected to begin shooting soon.

The movie marks the third union of director Siruthai Siva and Ajith. They were earlier part of successful films like Veeram and Vedalam. The film, which has Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan in the female leads, will be out in April.