Four days after the release of the teaser, the full Surviva song from Ajith's Vivegam will hit the internet on Monday, June 19. Music director Anirudh Ravichander has revealed on Twitter that the number will be unveiled at 6 pm.

In a video message to his fans, Anirudh shared his happiness with the overwhelming response given by fans to the Surviva teaser. "Hi guys, this is your Anirudh and I am very very excited for the release of 'Surviva'. Thanks for the overwhelming response for the teaser already. I am very happy. After a long time, we are coming back and this time we are going to do something different. We want to set a benchmark in streaming. So catch this song 'Surviva' on Monday at 6 PM. Yeah, let's create new records. [sic]" he said.

The Surviva song has been written by Yogi B and sung by music director Anirudh Ravichander. Going by the teaser, it seems to be a highly-energetic number aimed at the youth and masses. The promotional material was received well recently and fans believe that the full track will take the audience by a storm.

Ajith's fans have already started sharing their excitement and views about the track that will be out in the next few hours.

It has been revealed that the album consists of seven tracks. The makers plan to release the songs one after the other in the days to come.

Siruthai Siva's Vivegam is a spy thriller in which Ajith plays the role of an investigating officer. Kajal Aggarwal plays his wife while Vivek Oberoi will be seen as his friend. Akshara Haasan plays an important character in the movie, which will hit the screens in August.