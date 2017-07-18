Ajith was on a quick one-day trip to Tirupathi Venkateshwara Temple on Tuesday, July 18, to pray for the success of his upcoming movie Vivegam. The actor was spotted alone at the venue.

The actor reportedly had a special darshan and spent quality time quietly in the abode of the Seven Hills Lord before leaving the venue. His presence was noticed by fans, who came up to him to shake hands and to take selfies.

The actor humbly obliged to their requests and left the place quickly to avoid inconvenience for the common man, say sources.

It has become an annual practice for the actor to visit the popular temple before the release of his movies. He had last visited the temple in November 2015 before Vedalam hit the screens.

Coming to his latest movie Vivegam, the actor has wrapped up the shooting and dubbing of the film. It is his third movie with director Siruthai Siva after Veeram and Vedalam.

Vivegam is an international spy thriller in which Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is in a pivotal role. Initially, it was speculated that he would be seen in the role of a villain, but he later clarified on Twitter that he is not a baddie in the flick and his character will be a surprise.

Kajal Aggarwal plays the female lead, while Kamal Haasan's daughter Akshara will be seen in a key role.

Meanwhile, the stage is getting ready for the release of the third song from Vivegam after Surviva and Thalai Viduthalai. The audio and trailer will be out in the next two weeks before the film gets a big release on August 10.