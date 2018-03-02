A picture of Ajith practising shooting with a handgun has surfaced online. The actor who looks super cool in the picture has now gone viral among Tamil cine goers.

The picture has also paved way for the rumours which claims that Ajith is practising it as part of the preparation for his role of a cop in his upcoming Tamil film Viswasam, as he is trying to learn to shoot accurately. However, there are some websites which also claim that the actor is learning it to participate in a pistol competition.

"Exclusive: Thala Ajith Kumar Spotted practising for #TamilNaduChampionships #Thala #10mts #AirPistol." Kolly Buzz, the Twitter handle from a gossip website posted.

Ajith, who has taken a break since the completion of his Vivegam, will be teaming up one more time with Siruthai Siva. The shooting of the action drama will begin this month at the Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad.

Viswasam brings Ajith and Siruthai Siva for the fourth time after Veeram, Vedalam, and Vivegam. The latest venture is bankrolled by Sathyajyothi Films.

The movie has Nayanthara playing the female lead. It is her fourth movie with Ajith after starring with Thalla in Billa, Aegan, and Arrambam.

Meanwhile, Ajith has reportedly given nod for another film. He is going to team up with none other than H Vinoth of Sathuranga Vettai and Theeran Adhigaram Ondru fame. The Tamil movie, which is presently being referred to as Thala 59, will begin later next year is said to be an action thriller.