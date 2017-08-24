Ajith's much-awaited Vivegam was released to huge expectations on Thursday, August 24. The overseas premieres were cancelled last evening and the first show was organised in Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu between 4 am and 5 am.

The theatres, which are screening Vivegam, has been decked up with Ajith's posters, banners and cut-outs. There is a kind of festive atmosphere among the audience as they gathered at cinema halls in many centres as early as 3 am.

The fans of Ajith performed 'paal abhishekam,' a ritual involving pouring of milk on flex banners and on his life-sized cut-outs in many big theatres. Cheering for Ajith along with director Siruthai Siva was a common sight.

The fans claimed in unison that Vivegam will be a blockbuster and wished that the duo join hands one more time. Notably, the celebrations were not restricted to Tamil Nadu, but also extended to Kerala and Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the early reports coming from social media sites indicate that Vivegam has received overwhelming support from the audience and the film is an engaging thriller made in Hollywood standards.

Ajith's screen presence, technical values and Anirudh Ravichander's background music have turned out to be the highlights of Vivegam.

Vivegam, which has Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead, has Vivek Oberoi playing an important role along with Akshara Haasan. It is an international spy thriller produced by Sathyajyothi Films.

The film is expected to have an earth-shattering opening and people have pinned high hopes on the film setting a new benchmark at the box office.

ARRS multiplex theater #Vivegam celebration



Thala Fans marana mass ???? pic.twitter.com/IPeAKSjTOg — ✌READY To RAGE? (@Billainiyan007) August 23, 2017

Presenting you Biggest ever Cutout For Any Tamil Actor in Kerala Soil ?

?VIVEGAM?#ThalaKeralaRecord90FeetCutout pic.twitter.com/t7EIf9F4wf — Ajith Fans Kerala™ (@AfcKerala) August 22, 2017

