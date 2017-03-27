Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayaudu is off to a great start at the Chennai box office, thanks to the fans of Ajith, who have ensured a good opening for the Telugu flick in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Katamarayaudu is the remake of Ajith's Veeram. This is the strong reason why the fans backed the Telugu flick. In fact, they actively promoted the movie on social media to ensure the flick opens to positive reviews.

As per the buzz, the Ajith fans thronged theatres like any other Pawan Kalyan fan to help the movie register a good opening. According to Behindwoods, the new release has made Rs 42.03 lakh from 105 shows in the first weekend. It is a big number for a non-Tamil film in Chennai.

On the other hand, Maanagaram has entered the third weekend and earned Rs 21.24 lakh from 87 shows. The total collection of the Tamil flick stands at Rs 1.20 crore in Chennai.

Enkitta Mothathe is at the third place at the Chennai box office this weekend. The movie has earned Rs 20.54 lakh from 96 shows. Another new release, Kadugu, which got rave reviews, has collected Rs 20.44 lakh from the same number of shows.

Hollywood flick Beauty and The Beast has raked in Rs 18.13 lakh from 60 shows in its second weekend to take its total tally to Rs 56.02 lakh.

Paambhu Sattai, in its opening weekend, has earned Rs 18.12 lakh from 93 shows and the business of Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva witnessed a huge drop in its third weekend as it could earn only Rs 6.51 lakh from 48 shows. The total collection of the Raghava Lawrence-starrer stands at Rs 2.90 crore.

GV Prakash Kumar's Bruce Lee failed to see any growth in collection in its second weekend. The total business of the Tamil flick stands at Rs 1.04 crore.

[1 lakh = 100,000 | 1 crore = 10 million | 100 crore = 1 billion]