Vivek Oberoi can't stop praising Ajith with whom he is working in upcoming Tamil movie, presently being referred to as Thala 57. The actor took to Twitter to share good words about the Kollywood star.

"#Ajith Anna is the most humble,caring human being,absolute gem!Loving every minute of being pampered by all in Chennai! Thnk u for the love!" Vivek Oberoi tweeted. The shooting of Thala 57 is underway in Chennai and some important portions between Ajith and Vivek are being shot under the guidance of director Siruthai Siva.

Vivek Oberoi is making his Tamil debut in Thala 57 and he will be seen in the role of a villain in the film. "I am starting to shoot again for my first Tamil film with the one and only superstar Ajith. I call him Ajith anna. I am really excited to play a really kick-ass role with him," the Bollywood actor told the media earlier.

The shooting of Thala 57 was commenced in August and Vivek Oberoi had joined the shoot in the end of November. A few key portions were filmed earlier in Bulgaria.

Ajith Kumar plays the role of a spy in Thala 57. He travels to Europe on a mission to destroy a seed that affected his homeland in India.

Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as his wife, while Akshara Haasan, the daughter of Kamal Hassan, makes her debut in Tamil movies in an important role. Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Rajendran and others play supporting roles.

The movie, which will hit the screens in April 2017, features Anirudh Ravichander's music, Vetri's cinematography and Ruben's editing.