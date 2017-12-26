Virat Kohli took over the reins of the Test team from MS Dhoni in late 2014, and the Delhi man has ever since led the team from the front. India have been a dominant side of late, and one needs to laud Kohli for his positive approach towards the game across all formats.

Kohli scored runs all around the globe on a consistent basis. He amassed 2,818 runs in 2017, which reflects the amazing year he had with the bat. There is something special about Kohli, who is a fierce competitor and plays with one objective only – to win. Kohli's passion on the cricket field is there for everyone to see.

Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane praised Kohli for backing his teammates and giving confidence to all the players in the side.

"He has been very good we all know that, he has been so consistent in all the formats. He leads from the front, gives confidence to each and every player. He is completely a positive player and likes to give his best on the field. He backs his teammates and encourages each one to give their best for the team," Rahane told NDTV in an interview.

India as a team and Kohli the batsman achieved glory in all formats in 2017, but the year 2018 is going to be their biggest test. India, after their dominance at home in 2017, will be eager to showcase their skills away from home — where they have been below par in the past. Starting the year against South Africa, they will also play against England and Australia in 2018.

Experts have labelled this current Indian squad for South Africa a well-balanced unit with some quality pacers, which makes them a stronger outfit than the teams in the past. Despite India being a good side, the pace and bounce of South Africa will test the visitors.

With the tour expected to be tough, all eyes will be on Kohli, who will be required to score the maximum number of runs to put India in the front foot.