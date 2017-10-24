Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has won hearts with his latest flick, Golmaal Again. The Rohit Shetty directorial has become one of the highest openers of 2017.

While Baadshaho, Ajay Devgn's another film that released this year, made an average business, Golmaal Again proved that he is best suited for comedy-action genre. Of late, Ajay and Rohit Shetty's partnership has proved to churn out box office hits.

Apart from Golmaal franchise, their Singham series were also a huge hit. One of the dialogues from Singham – "Aata Maajhi Satakli" – became so popular that Ajay started using the one-liner in his other movies as well.

Now, reports say that this signature dialogue of Ajay will be his upcoming movie's title. It will be a Marathi movie and the title is said to be 'Aata Maajhi Satakli'.

Well, going by the title, it seems to be an action flick. After Singham and Golmaal, now the actor-director duo will join hands for this Marathi flick as well.

Confirming the news, Ajay told DNA: "Rohit (Shetty) has already registered the title for a prospective movie and may use it for an action-thriller, provided he is able to lock the appropriate subject and devote time or maybe get some other director."

According to the daily, Kajol has coached her husband in mastering Marathi as it's her mother tongue (Kajol's mother Tanuja is Marathi).

Kajol also thinks Aata Maajhi Satakli will be an appropriate title for the upcoming movie.

Meanwhile, Ajay is riding on the success of Golmaal Again. The movie has crossed Rs 100-crore mark at the worldwide box office within three days of its release. In fact, it is one of the biggest weekend openers of 2017.