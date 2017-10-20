You just can't imagine celebrating the Diwali festival without bursting firecrackers. Even the SC's ban on the sale of firecrackers couldn't dampen the festivities in India's capital New Delhi. So how Bollywood could stay behind without giving you a taste of its own fireworks in the form of the battle between two big guns of the industry?

While Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn have locked horns at the box office with their respective Diwali releases - Secret Superstar and Golmaal Again, we are already witnessing the enthusiasm of the viewers towards both the releases that has now turned out to be a huge treat for fans on this festival of light.

Both Secret Superstar and Golmaal Again created huge buzz among their fans ever since the makers announced their respective projects. And as the two big releases have finally opened in thousands of screens across India, it looks like moviegoers have already given their verdict by picking Ajay Devgn's comedy franchise Golmaal Again over Aamir Khan's emotional drama Secret Superstar to watch in theatres.

Secret Superstar, which released a day prior to its rival on Thursday, October 19, kicked off on a low note whereas Golmaal Again opened to packed houses witnessing maximum footfalls.

Rohit Shetty's directorial saw 70 per cent occupancy while Advait Chandan's film saw 35 per cent opening during morning shows. Even on the first day of release, Secret Superstar opened to only 23 per cent occupancy despite getting critical acclaim. The movie was undoubtedly affected by the festive rituals.

While Secret Superstar was released across 1750 screens in India and 1090 screens overseas, Golmaal Again, on the other hand, was the franchise's widest release grabbing 3500 plus screens in India and 732 screens overseas.

Though Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar is riding high on positive word of mouth and strong content, there is no secret that Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's successful collaboration Golmaal Again has once again managed to pull the viewers into theatres like a magnet.

While moviegoers have been lauding both movies' performances, it will be interesting to see if Secret Superstar would bounce back and give its competitor Golmaal Again a tough fight at the box office in the days to come.