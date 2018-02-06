South actress Shriya Saran is all set to get hitched. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Shriya will tie the knot in March.

Shriya is in love with her Russian boyfriend, who she met recently. Guess where she plans to get married? Well, it's Rajasthan as her destination.

Reportedly, Shriya is in Russia currently with her boyfriend's family. We tried to explore Shriya's Instagram handle but couldn't spot her boyfriend.

On the professional front, Shriya was seen in Hindi films like Zila Ghaziabad and Ajay Devgn's Drishyam and also has a film coming up with Nana Patekar. The actress is also busy with two Telugu projects. She also received critical acclaim for her part in a Deepa Mehta film, an adaptation of Salman Rushdie's 'Midnight's Children'.

Shriya Saran who was last seen in a movie starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, directed by Puri Jagannadh is currently gearing up for the release of 'Gayatri' which will hit the screens on February 9. The film features Mohan Babu and Vishnu Manchu.

Shriya plays a traditional village girl. "My character in the film has depth and significance," she said.

It is the season of weddings! Apart from Shriya Saran, another Bollywood actress is rumoured to tie the knot this year. It's Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. Will the stars confirm the news? Let's wait and watch.