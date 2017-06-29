Actress Tabu has never failed to win hearts on the silver screen. She was last seen in Haider and Fitoor, and now she will be back in the comedy flick, Golmaal Again (Golmaal 4).

Tabu is the new member, along with Parineeti Chopra, in the Golmaal gang. The fourth instalment is also directed by Rohit Shetty and it stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

At a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Tabu talked about her journey in the industry, her love life and how close she is with Ajay Devgn. Tabu and Ajay have worked together in several films and have known each other for 25 years.

She has revealed that she is single today because of Ajay. "Yes, Ajay and I have known each other for 25 years. He was my cousin Sameer Arya's neighbour and close buddy, a part of my growing up years and that has laid the foundation of our relationship," Tabu told Mirror.

"When I was young, Sameer and Ajay would spy on me, follow me around and threaten to beat up any boys who are caught talking to me. They were the big bullies and if I am single today, it is because of Ajay. I hope he repents and regrets what he did," she added.

Tabu was last seen with Ajay in Drishyam. Also, for the first time, she is working with Rohit Shetty, while Ajay has done a couple of movies with the director. Golmaal Again marks Ajay Devgn's tenth collaboration with Rohit. They have previously collaborated for: Zameen (2003), Golmaal (2006), Sunday (2008), Golmaal Returns (2008), All the Best: Fun Begins (2009), Golmaal 3 (2010), Singham (2011), Bol Bachchan (2012) and Singham Returns (2014).