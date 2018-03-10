Comedian Kapil Sharma is making a comeback on television with his new show, Family Time with Kapil Sharma. It is set to commence on March 25 and the first guest is said to be Ajay Devgn.

If you remember, Ajay appeared on the sets of Kapil's previous show – The Kapil Sharma Show – to promote Baadshaho, but the host canceled the shoot at the last moment. Well, while many thought that things were bitter between the two and Ajay was pissed at the comedian, but it looks like all is well.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Ajay will take a dig at this cancellation row on Family Time with Kapil Sharma, which will go on air this month on Sony TV channel.

The report further suggested that Ajay was initially avoiding Kapil's calls which were for inviting the Shivaay actor on the new show. Later, he agreed to be the first guest.

"Ajay mocks him for keeping guests waiting for hours and for being out of work for a while but things end on a good note with him finally agreeing to come on the show," a source from the set told Mirror.

Unlike the Kapil's previous shows – The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights with Kapil –where the comedian and other artists used to put up a show together, Family Time with Kapil will see commoners participating along with their families as well.

It will be interesting to watch the show with this new format. The commoners will also get to meet their favorite stars. Ajay Devgn will be the first one to meet Kapil's new family.

The actor will be promoting his upcoming release Raid.

The Raj Kumar Gupta directorial is set in 1981 and it revolves around an income tax officer (Ajay Devgn) in Lucknow who has to raid the house of a wealthy goon (Saurabh Shukla) and later goes through some struggles to get out of that building.

Interestingly, this time also Ajay has been paired opposite his Baadshaho actress Ileana D'Cruz. She plays his wife in the movie.