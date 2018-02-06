In an unexpected turn of events, Neeraj Pandey's espionage thriller Aiyaary failed to receive clearance from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) until nearly a week before the film's release.

But just a while back, Director Neeraj Pandey took to Twitter to breathe a sigh of relief as he posted of the picture of the censor certificate that is dated 6th of February 2018. The approval came after weeks of team Aiyaary's efforts to garner Censor clearance from the CBFC and Ministry of Defense.

Neeraj Pandey took to Twitter sharing, "Finally... this just arrived. All cleared for #AiyaaryOnFeb16 now! Thank you #CBFCIndia. Thank you MOD. See you on Feb 16 in cinemas near you!".

Ministry Of Defence recently reviewed the film last week and has suggested multiple changes in the film to the revising committee. However, the makers of the film are yet to receive the censor certificate.

A source informed International Business Times India, "CBFC saw the film nearly three weeks ago. Yes, members of the Defence Ministry did view the film on Saturday. It is understandable that one needs to invite experts when a film is historical, political or religious in content. For Aiyaary they said that Defence personnel needs to watch since the film is set in an army background."

The source further added, "Maybe this was the last card that the makers of PadMan played to get a solo release. Because otherwise there was no reason to keep the movie on hold for so long."

The trailer of the film is set against the army backdrop, with actor Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee seen playing the role of army officers.

Aiyaary is touted to be an espionage thriller, backed by a crisp and intriguing storyline.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film falls next in line with the renowned film-makers celebrated works like A Wednesday, Baby, Special 26 and M.S.Dhoni: An Untold Story.

Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra as the mentor and protege, 'Aiyaary' also stars Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Chopra in pivotal roles.