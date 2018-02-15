Aiyaary, starring Sidharth Malhotra, is finally set to release on Friday, February 16. Also, featuring Manoj Bajpayee, and Rakul Preet Singh, the movie has received overwhelming reviews from Bollywood celebrities.

A day ahead of the film's release, a special screening was organized by the makers for the Bollywood fraternity. Karan Johar, who was one of the guests at the screening, can't stop praising Sidharth's performance.

"#Aiyaary is such a solid smart and poignant thriller!! It makes you think and keeps you on your toes right through! So proud of you @S1dharthM for all the varied choices you make and have excelled in every one of them!! Congratulations to the team! Must watch," he wrote on Twitter.

Aiyaary movie story

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Aiyaary showcases Sidharth as the loyal and obedient officer Major Jai Bakshi, who idolizes his mentor Colonel Abhay Singh, played by Manoj Bajpayee. An interesting turn of events leaves the audience intrigued as to what leads to the two being pitted against each other.

The political thriller had been postponed more than once. While it was supposed to open in theatres on January 26, it was pushed to February 9, until it finally locked February 16 as its release date.

Produced by Shital Bhatia, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Motion Picture Capital, Aiyaary also features Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Pooja Chopra in pivotal roles.